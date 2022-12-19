Left Menu

"Fortnite" maker Epic Games to settle alleged privacy violation for $520 mln

"Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:28 IST
"Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it violated a children's privacy law and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday.

It will pay $275 million for violating the privacy law and has agreed to adopt strong default privacy settings for young people. It will also pay $245 million to refund consumers duped by so-called "dark patterns" into making purchased they did not intend to make, the FTC said.

"Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement. "Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

