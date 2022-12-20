Left Menu

RBL Bank in partnership with BUSINESSNEXT wins IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award

This award reinforces the commitment of both RBL Bank BUSINESSNEXT teams towards continuous improvement in driving modern customer experience and delivering high-impact business performance. About BUSINESSNEXT BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide.BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarters in Noida, India.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 12:46 IST
RBL Bank in partnership with BUSINESSNEXT wins IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award
  • Country:
  • India

RBL Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks won IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022 in the Best CRM System Implementation and Most Impactful Project categories along with BUSINESSNEXT. BUSINESSNEXT is a composable suite of deep tech platforms – CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT and pre-assembled products for the BFSI industry. RBL bank implemented the platform across Retail banking and Risk control units, deploying 140+ two-way Integration touchpoints covering 3000+ users, 400+ branches, and 10 million+ customers.

Aliasgar Karachiwala, Executive Vice President, IT, RBL Bank said, ''We wanted a digital platform with a single view of our processes and standardize this across all customer touchpoints. CRMNEXT enabled us to create a robust customer 360-view, a Centralized Lead Management system, a mobile application for our RMs to deliver faster service, and multiple processes to meet any regulatory changes which needed to be delivered with a go-live time of less than 3-4 weeks. The platform can be easily integrated with multiple systems and is super flexible to maintain. This transformation wouldn't have been possible without the expertise and support of BUSINESSNEXT.'' The high-impact outcome accomplished: • 100% Auto assignments of leads across products • 100% Auto assignments of service requests based on multiple criteria • 90% Reduction in average service turnaround time • 60% increase in first-touch resolution rates • 30% of service request types enabled to STPs • 23% reduction in avg. call handling time Expressing delight on the occasion, Bidhan Chaudhary, Co-founder & Director BUSINESSNEXT, said, ''We congratulate RBL Bank and it's inspiring leadership for a very ambitious customer-centric vision. The Bank has implemented modern digital processes, intelligent automation, and straight-through processing to ensure an excellent experience for the customers. This award reinforces the commitment of both RBL Bank & BUSINESSNEXT teams towards continuous improvement in driving modern customer experience and delivering high-impact business performance.'' About BUSINESSNEXT BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide.

BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarters in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/ Media Contact: Sneha Singh Talwar Sneha.singh@businessnext.com +91-9971568911 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971992/BUSINESSNEXT_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022