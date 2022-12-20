RBL Bank in partnership with BUSINESSNEXT wins IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award

RBL Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks won IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022 in the Best CRM System Implementation and Most Impactful Project categories along with BUSINESSNEXT. BUSINESSNEXT is a composable suite of deep tech platforms – CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT and pre-assembled products for the BFSI industry. RBL bank implemented the platform across Retail banking and Risk control units, deploying 140+ two-way Integration touchpoints covering 3000+ users, 400+ branches, and 10 million+ customers.

Aliasgar Karachiwala, Executive Vice President, IT, RBL Bank said, ''We wanted a digital platform with a single view of our processes and standardize this across all customer touchpoints. CRMNEXT enabled us to create a robust customer 360-view, a Centralized Lead Management system, a mobile application for our RMs to deliver faster service, and multiple processes to meet any regulatory changes which needed to be delivered with a go-live time of less than 3-4 weeks. The platform can be easily integrated with multiple systems and is super flexible to maintain. This transformation wouldn't have been possible without the expertise and support of BUSINESSNEXT.'' The high-impact outcome accomplished: • 100% Auto assignments of leads across products • 100% Auto assignments of service requests based on multiple criteria • 90% Reduction in average service turnaround time • 60% increase in first-touch resolution rates • 30% of service request types enabled to STPs • 23% reduction in avg. call handling time Expressing delight on the occasion, Bidhan Chaudhary, Co-founder & Director BUSINESSNEXT, said, ''We congratulate RBL Bank and it's inspiring leadership for a very ambitious customer-centric vision. The Bank has implemented modern digital processes, intelligent automation, and straight-through processing to ensure an excellent experience for the customers. This award reinforces the commitment of both RBL Bank & BUSINESSNEXT teams towards continuous improvement in driving modern customer experience and delivering high-impact business performance.'' About BUSINESSNEXT BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide.

BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarters in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

