Facilio eyes to double footprint by 2023-end

Facilio, a software as a service based property application has drawn up plans to double its footprint by end of 2023, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company moved to a new office space in the city spread across 40,000 sq ft and has planned to increase its employee base in the next one year.

The new building developed by Indiqube, has a fully automated facility management system. The facility is equipped with the company's flagship offering an Artificial Intelligence based CMMS platform which provides a seamless visitor management system, workplace management, floor visualization among others, Facilio said in a statement here.

The suite of products offered by Facilio allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimise performance and control portfolio operations in one place. The company remotely deploys the property operations software platform in large real estate enterprises across the globe.

''We currently manage 10,000-plus buildings spread across commercial offices, healthcare, hospitality and retail across the globe. We are aiming to double this by the end of 2023 and tap into the USD 30 billion real estate focused operations software market,'' company co-founder and CEO Prabhu Ramachandran said.

''We will continue to make strategic hires across the product marketing and engineering functions here, and are looking to strengthen our enterprise sales teams in the Middle East, US, UK, Europe and Australian markets'' he said.

Facilio currently has about 200 employees with offices in New York, London, Australia, Dubai, Singapore apart from Chennai. The company is backed by investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and Brookfield Growth.

