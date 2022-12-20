IN-SPACe signs pact with startup to develop indigenous satellite quantum key distribution products

Ahmedabad-based Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) on Tuesday signed a pact with Bengaluru-based deep tech startup QNu Labs to develop indigenous satellite QKD (quantum key distribution) products.

The outcome of the collaboration will help ensure that India leads the future of global quantum communication networks, stated a release issued by IN-SPACe.

With satellite QKD capability, India holds the potential to become a world leader in creating Quantum Secure Communication Network, it said, after the MoU was signed in Bengaluru.

QKD is an essential technology to ensure security to sensitive information shared among different parties, said Prafulla K Jain, Director (Programme Management and Authorization), IN-SPACe.

For a country like India which is witnessing expansion of the space sector, it is crucial to have a robust ecosystem in place for smooth operations without having to compromise any sensitive data, he noted.

This technology will be a game changer and can be used to keep secure the exchange of sensitive information across long distances, said Sunil Gupta, CEO and co-founder of QNu Labs.

He said using quantum technology will reinforce India's scientific leadership and excellence in quantum secure communication, and increase its autonomy in this strategic field.

This partnership will help home-grown deep tech startup QNu Labs to be the first-of-its-kind globally to demonstrate QKD network capability covering both terrestrial as well as satellite medium, said Dilip Singh, Chief Product Officer at QNU Labs.

IN-SPACe acts as a single-window, independent, nodal autonomous agency of the Department of Space (DOS) for the promotion, enabling, authorization, and supervision of various space activities of non-governmental entities (NGEs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)