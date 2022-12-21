Left Menu

India's maiden human spaceflight targeted for late 2024 launch: Government

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:56 IST
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India's maiden human space flight mission is targeted for launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Singh said that the astronaut designates for the human spaceflight had been identified and were currently undergoing their mission-specific training in Bengaluru.

Singh said in view of the paramount importance of crew safety, two test vehicle missions are planned before the 'Gaganyaan-1' mission to demonstrate the performance of the crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions.

Singh said the uncrewed 'G1' mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the second uncrewed 'G2' mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight 'H1' mission in the fourth quarter of 2024.

He said the 'G1' mission was aimed at validating the performance of human-rated launch vehicle, orbital module propulsion system, mission management, communication system and recovery operations. The mission will carry a humanoid as payload.

Singh said the first semester of astronaut training has been completed wherein they have undergone course modules on theoretical basics, space medicine, launch vehicles, spacecraft system and ground support infrastructure.

''Regular physical fitness sessions, aeromedical training and flying practice are also part of crew training. Corresponding evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed. The second semester of crew training is currently in progress,'' Singh said.

