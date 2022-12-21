Business brief

Left Menu

Rasna enters into fast-growing Health and Wellness sector Rasna group, maker of the popular soft drink concentrate, on Wednesday said it has entered into the fast-growing health and wellness sector by launching a sub-brand Rasna Healthy Day.

Rasna enters into fast-growing Health and Wellness sector * Rasna group, maker of the popular soft drink concentrate, on Wednesday said it has entered into the fast-growing health and wellness sector by launching a sub-brand 'Rasna Healthy Day'. The Ahmedabad-based company has launched a new range of products, including Honey and Choco Spread, Quickie Soup and Protein Vita under the portfolio of 'Rasna Healthy Day'. ''At Rasna, creating an affordable product has always been of paramount, so everyone across the country has access to healthy and nutritious foods,'' a company statement said.

Rasna Group Chairman Piruz Khambatta said the company has launched the sub-brand to meet the growing demand for health products in India at an affordable price.

The entry has been launched with digital campaigns with celebrities turned social media influencers Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre.

