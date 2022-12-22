PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines -EU imposes tough conditions on Germany's Uniper bailout -Tech giants ditch office space in London and Europe -Octopus receives £4.5bln of state support to back Bulb takeover -Chief witness in Wirecard trial denies deleting data before talking to police -Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack

Overview -The European Commission said it had approved Germany's 34.5 billion euro plan to recapitalise German natural gas trader Uniper , subject to future divestment, management pay and acquisitions. -Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta Platforms Inc and enterprise software giant Salesforce are among the US technology groups seeking to abandon leased office space in London and Dublin. -Britain will provide up to 4.5 billion pounds to help fund Octopus Energy's takeover of collapsed energy supplier Bulb and related energy purchase hedging costs, the government said on Wednesday. -The chief witness in the Wirecard AG trial, Oliver Bellenhaus, head of the Dubai-based subsidiary has rejected allegations that he destroyed incriminating data before reporting himself to the police. -Katharine Viner, the Guardian's editor-in-chief, and chief executive Anna Bateson told staff on Wednesday that they believed the "serious incident" was "a ransomware attack" but that they were also considering other possibilities. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

