INT. announces strategic investment in remote development SaaS startup Codebuddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:00 IST
Indus Net Technologies (INT.), a digital engineering and transformation service provider, on Thursday announced making a strategic investment in remote development SaaS (Software as a Service) startup Codebuddy.

The size and terms of the strategic investment were not disclosed.

''INT. makes strategic investment in remote development SaaS startup Codebuddy,'' a statement said, adding the move demonstrates INT.'s commitment to harness the benefits of emerging technologies to empower non-enterprise customers in a connected economy.

Founded four years ago, Codebuddy specialises in software and product development, talent-augmenting strategic partnerships and remote development teams, with a team of 40-plus experts.

Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT. said Codebuddy has a track record of creating innovative, future-proof solutions for businesses.

''While INT. does not look beyond enterprise clients, Codebuddy extends our network and enables our vision to help organisations across diverse industries and geographies. I believe that our resources, knowhow and processes will help the Codebuddy team achieve their own vision in time,'' Rungta added.

