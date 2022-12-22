BRIEF-Youtube Will Pay An Average Price Of Roughly $2 Bln A Year To Secure Rights To The NFL Sunday Ticket Franchise - WSJ

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* YOUTUBE WILL PAY AN AVERAGE PRICE OF ROUGHLY $2 BILLION A YEAR TO SECURE RIGHTS TO THE NFL SUNDAY TICKET FRANCHISE - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3hOmPIX Further company coverage:

