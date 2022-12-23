Left Menu

Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company's hometown after 25% pay rise - union

They had already gone on strike during the 'Black Friday' sales rush on Nov. 24-25. Inditex has now agreed to pay 322 euros ($341) more per month to shop assistants who work at its 44 stores in A Coruña, where the fashion giant has its headquarters on the city's outskirts, CIG union leader and Zara retail assistant Carmiña Naveiro said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 14:52 IST
Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company's hometown after 25% pay rise - union
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A union representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called off planned strikes in the company's hometown in northern Spain following an agreement on a 25% pay rise, a union leader said on Friday.

Around 1,000 workers at Zara shops and other Inditex fashion brands had announced they would strike on Dec. 23 and Jan. 7 to demand higher wage increases after rejecting the company's previous offer. They had already gone on strike during the 'Black Friday' sales rush on Nov. 24-25.

Inditex has now agreed to pay 322 euros ($341) more per month to shop assistants who work at its 44 stores in A Coruña, where the fashion giant has its headquarters on the city's outskirts, CIG union leader and Zara retail assistant Carmiña Naveiro said on Friday. Workers will also get a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros to be paid in February. "Our salaries as shop assistants will go up by 25% from January in A Coruña," Naveiro said.

The deal also includes future pay increases of 20 euros in November 2023 and 40 euros in 2024, she added. Zara shop assistants' monthly salaries currently range between 1,058 euros and 1,400 euros in the city, the union leader said.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CIG had pushed for a bigger pay rise after rejecting a hike of 200 euros in monthly salaries by 2024.

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022