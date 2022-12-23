Left Menu

EU graft scandal 'worthy of Narcos' TV series, says bloc's commissioner

The corruption scandal rocking the European Parliament, in which suspects were found with suitcases full of cash, is like something out of crime drama television series "Narcos", EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:15 IST
EU graft scandal 'worthy of Narcos' TV series, says bloc's commissioner
Paolo Gentiloni Image Credit: Wikipedia

The corruption scandal rocking the European Parliament, in which suspects were found with suitcases full of cash, is like something out of crime drama television series "Narcos" , EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday. "What we saw were scenes worthy of Netflix, of Narcos," Gentiloni said in an interview with Italian RAI public radio, calling the so-called "Qatargate" involving corruption and money laundering as "shameful" and damaging to the reputation of EU institutions.

"We need to react, we need to let the Belgian judiciary do its work, and we need to react perhaps with even more effective rules of transparency, especially in the European Parliament," he said. Earlier this month, Belgian authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament on allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing. The suspects are Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Italian socialist EU lawmaker, Greek EU lawmaker Eva Kaili, Panzeri's former assistant and EU assembly staffer Francesco Giorgi and Italian NGO director Niccolo Figa-Talamanca.

Investigators searched 19 homes and the offices of the European Parliament in raids on Dec 9-12. A source close to the investigation said 1.5 million euros ($1.59 million) was seized in the raids. This included 600,000 euros in cash at the home of a suspect, several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room and 150,000 euros in an apartment belonging to a European Parliament member. ($1 = 0.9430 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022