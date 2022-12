BRIEF-Fedex Says Experienced Substantial Disruptions At Memphis, Indianapolis Hubs Due To Severe Winter Weather

FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX SAYS FEDEX EXPRESS EXPERIENCED SUBSTANTIAL DISRUPTIONS AT OUR MEMPHIS AND INDIANAPOLIS HUBS THURSDAY NIGHT DUE TO SEVERE WINTER WEATHER

* FEDEX CORP - POTENTIAL DELAYS ARE POSSIBLE FOR PACKAGE DELIVERIES ACROSS THE U.S. WITH A DELIVERY COMMITMENT OF DEC 23 AND DEC 24 Source text: [https://bit.ly/3VjyCge] Further company coverage:

