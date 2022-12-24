Left Menu

US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 01:37 IST
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the “ bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick's global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's location and delivery schedule.

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa's busy delivery schedule and he doesn't expect any impact this weekend.

The freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that's disrupting holiday travel in the U.S. shouldn't be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

“I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that's hitting into the lower 48,” Nahom said.

NORAD's holiday tradition began in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

UNHCR applauds Honduras's new legislation to address internal displacement

Global
4
Wellness of people becomes core of India's transformed healthcare system: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Wellness of people becomes core of India's transformed healthcare system: Un...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022