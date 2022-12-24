ReelStar Launches an On-the-spot NFT Creation Zone at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • ReelStar is the title sponsor for India’s biggest Sneaker & Streetwear festival, The Great Indian Sneaker Festival on December 24-25, 2022 • Artists, gaming enthusiasts, lifestyle influencers, and anyone can easily create NFTs of any media format for free on the ReelStar App during the Festival • The company will also be providing exclusive access to a Beta version of the ReelStar app, soon to be launched in Q1, 2023 ReelStar app, the latest Web3 integrated social media platform, has collaborated with The Great Indian Sneaker Festival as their title sponsor. Artists will get an opportunity to create NFTs of their art forms using the ReelStar app on-the-spot. This is a first-of-its-kind chance for an artist or influencer to see some of the ReelStar app’s benefits under the guidance of ReelStar experts. To further engage with the youth, lifestyle, gaming, and artist community, ReelStar has set up an exclusive, one-of-its-kind ReelStar Experience Zone for its guests. This zone will also allow the visitors to: • View some of the NFTs created • Gaming zone for gaming enthusiasts • ReelStar zone for VIP guests to meet and greet • Exclusive access, for visitors, to a few features of the ReelStar app beta ReelStar is an ‘everything app’ with integrated multiple social media, Web3, and payment functionalities. It features in-app tailor-made NFT creation, Smart Contract customisation, and an NFT Marketplace in an easy-to-use Android and/or iOS environment. ReelStar’s platform and ecosystem reimagine how artists, creators, and fans will engage, collaborate, and jointly benefit in the growing media and entertainment industry. This includes redesigning everything from special effects and payments to marketing and infrastructure for a decentralized, blockchain-based Web3 world. The festival, happening at Convention, A DOT by GNH in Gurgaon, will see more than 100 exhibitors including over 50 popular streetwear brands. The event brings the best of fashion from streetwear & homegrown labels from all over the country including loved brands like Tim Hortons, Evemen, Natty Garb, Crep Dog Crew (CDC), Dead Bear, Warping theories etc. With the line-up of Artists performing over 2 days like MC Square, Talwiinder, Paradox and many more - one can imagine the grooving stage and dancing sneakers already. Navdeep Sharma, Co-founder, ReelStar, said, “The ReelStar app democratises and levels the playing field for creators and artists. As promised, we are here in India at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival with on-the-spot NFT creation for creators/artists. This is just the beginning of what is going to open a whole new world of experience and opportunities for Indian creators and artists based anywhere in the country. The ReelStar app can also open a broad range of new opportunities for the Indian Fashion Industry.” ReelStar has recently raised USD 5 mn from just the first two stages of its Initial Token Offering (ITO), REELT. The ITO is capped at 5% of 15 billion tokens. In November 2022, veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan launched ReelStar’s logo in Australia. ReelStar is the main sponsor for the Delhi Bulls cricket team. It is also the title sponsor for Creator United Awards 2023 and Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s The Unity Tour in Australia. About ReelStar ReelStar is the latest Web3 integrated social media platform, created with a revolutionary vision to globally democratize access to Web3, metaverse, and future technologies. The company’s goal is to bring the ‘everything app’ - a functional, easy-to-use, private, and secure social media, video streaming, messaging and payments platform. This will open a bridge to the Web3 Metaverse beginning with their NFT minting and open NFT market place/platform. Indian, born and raised, serial entrepreneurs, Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, now based in Australia, are the co-founders of this breakthrough app. The entire ReelStar ecosystem is powered and enabled by the blockchain utility token, ReelToken (REELT). Website: www.reelcrypto.io.

