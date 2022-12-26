Left Menu

Lifestyle announces its most-awaited sale of the season

26-12-2022
Lifestyle announces its most-awaited sale of the season
Representative Image Image Credit: PRNewswire
Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its much-awaited SALE. Customers shopping at the Lifestyle Sale can find FLAT 50% off on the latest styles across top fashion brands.

The collection at Lifestyle is absolutely glam, dominated by statement-making silhouettes, prints and bold hues. With an array of sequined and shimmer dresses for women, and an extensive range of party jackets, reflective prints in athleisure and statement graphics for men being up for grabs at exciting discounts, fashionistas can be sure of turning up the heat this party season.

Lifestyle Sale brings you the best of Indian and International brands like Levi's, Vero Moda, Maybelline, Jack and Jones, Pepe, Melange, Kappa, Van Heusen, AND, Biba, Skechers, Code, Forca, Allen Solly, Baggit, Titan, Fossil, Catwalk and many more at irresistible offers.

Shoppers can look forward to styling up their wardrobe with season must-haves in apparel, beauty, watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags, and accessories as you get them all at attractive prices.

There is also a special offer for ICICI and One Card credit card holders who get an instant 10% discount on minimum shopping of Rs. 7500/-and Rs. 3500/- respectively. Paytm users can get up to Rs. 750 cashback on shopping of Rs. 2999 and above *T&C Apply.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users About Lifestyle: Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 90 stores, over 44 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com

