Inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza vaccine for chickens transferred

The vaccine will contribute significantly to increasing the income of poultry farmers by reducing the economic loss due to the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:33 IST
Inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza vaccine for chickens transferred
'Inactivated low pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2) vaccine for chickens', developed by the scientists of ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal was transferred to M/s Globion India Pvt. Ltd., Secunderabad, M/s Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd., Pune, M/s Indovax Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon and M/s Hester Biosciences Ltd., Ahmedabad today, facilitated by M/s. Agrinnovate India Ltd. (AgIn) at NASC, New Delhi. The event was graced by Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR) and Chairman, AgIn, Dr. B.N. Tripathi, DDG (Animal Science), Dr. Praveen Malik, CEO, Agrinnovate India Ltd., Dr. Aniket Sanyal, Director ICAR-NIHSAD, representatives of commercial firms, other officials from ICAR and AgIn.

Dr. Himanshu Pathak appreciated the sincere efforts of the ICAR-NIHSAD scientists in development of the first indigenous vaccine for H9N2 virus and commended the Agrinnovate India limited (AgIn) for the efforts in the transfer of the technology to industry. DDG (AS) asserted that the vaccine will meet the standard of the market both in India and abroad. The vaccine will contribute significantly to increasing the income of poultry farmers by reducing the economic loss due to the disease.

