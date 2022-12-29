Left Menu

The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for traveling to St. Louis on Dec. 26 in violation of the players' collective bargaining agreement, which stipulates that Dec. 23-26 are supposed to be free from team activities.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 03:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 03:25 IST
NHL-Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for collective bargaining agreement violation

The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for traveling to St. Louis on Dec. 26 in violation of the players' collective bargaining agreement, which stipulates that Dec. 23-26 are supposed to be free from team activities. The team flew to St. Louis late on Dec. 26, according to Canadian broadcaster TSN, and defeated the Blues 5-4 in overtime the next day.

The league on Wednesday also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for demeaning conduct directed at game officials during the game. Money from both fines will go to the NHL Foundation.

