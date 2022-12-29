Pennant Technologies is Great Place To Work Certified

Pennant Technologies, a leading FinTech company delivering solutions designed to be future-ready to the global banking and financial services industry, today announced it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from November 2022 to November 2023). Amongst the prestigious employer certifications globally, Great Place To Work Certification™ reinforces Pennant's strong credentials as an Employer of Choice.

The Great Place To Work® research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. Such organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.

The Great Place To Work assessment encompasses an anonymous survey which is administered to employees to capture their workplace experience across a variety of parameters like credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. As per the recently conducted survey among Pennant's employees, 81% of the employees indicated Pennant is a great place to work.

''We are honoured to be among the Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in India which promote positive work culture, great people practices and an engaging work environment,'' said Rama Krishna Raju, Director and CEO, Pennant Technologies. ''I would like to thank our Associates for their tremendous faith and trust in the company, and in helping the company reach newer heights of growth and global recognitions.The Certification has provided us an opportunity to continue to improve and build upon our core organisational values and practices encompassing Trust & Integrity, Team Work, Communication and Transparency.'' Pennant's values, culture and work practices focus on empowering the employees to broaden their horizons, develop a holistic perspective and strengthen their skills and expertise for an accelerated career progression. The company has instituted numerous programs and initiatives for fostering talent growth including Leadership Training, Mentoring, Technology and Soft Skills development, etc.

''It is a rewarding experience to get such a positive rating from our employees,'' said Ravi Datla, Director Consulting, Pennant Technologies. ''The Great Place To Work Certification is a testament to our progressive and inclusive people practices. Our focus has always been on providing the right platform and environment for our employees to learn, excel and grow to their full potential.'' Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Learn more about life at Pennant and how the company empowers its people to accelerate their career: https://www.pennanttech.com/careers/ About Pennant Technologies Pennant Technologies is an agile, innovative FinTech company that delivers future-ready, easily adaptable and configurable products and solutions for global banks and financial services companies. Our customer-centered approach and market-centered innovation help our clients transform their business operations, deliver differentiating customer experiences and drive competitive advantage. We provide agile software solutions for managing customer experience, lending operations, payment processing systems and specialised Islamic banking needs.

Founded in 2005, Pennant Technologies is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and has offices and technology centers in London, Dubai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. To know more, visit: http://www.pennanttech.com/

