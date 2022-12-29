Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water, COLORS and Wavemaker India Come Together for Groundbreaking New Year’s Campaign

Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water would enable people to give a surprise to their friends and family, by creating personalized wishes featuring their favourite TV actors and Bigg Boss favorites Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India This New Year, Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water will brighten up celebrations by enabling its consumers to create personalized wishes and surprise their friends and family. One of the most iconic brands in the industry, in partnership with Wavemaker India who co-conceptualized this with COLORS, launches AI technology-driven personalized New Year Greetings, featuring leading stars from COLORS, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

This is the first time a brand in this category has used AI technology to do such an innovative campaign. A category first innovation where multi-talent and multiple syllable voice video synthesis has been crafted and deployed. The campaign will feature celebrities from the last two co-created campaigns – Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

Commenting on the same, Ishwindar Singh, General Manager - Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “It’s great to partner with COLORS with this AI enabled, clutter breaking innovation – This unique partnership will enable our audience to surprise their loved ones with personalized light-hearted new year message featuring their favorite TV stars. With COLORS we are happy to create a unique moment of convivialite between Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water, our consumers, their family, friends and loved ones and for the first time - their favorite stars. Spreading cheer during the new year aligns strongly with the brand's core philosophy of inspiring its patrons to embrace life with a smile.” Commenting on the campaign, Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head – Branded Content, Viacom18, said, “It’s a one-of-a-kind, breakthrough campaign where we are experimenting with newer ways to integrate technology in brand stories. This creates a high impact, immersive experience for consumers. We are proud of this innovation and grateful to our partners for trusting our vision.” This AI activity will encourage the viewers to go to a Microsite www.colorstv.com/becausemenwillbemen, select their favourite artist they would want wishes from, enter the names and the video will be created with personal wishes from their favourite celebrities and the videos will be downloadable and sharable on WhatsApp and social media sites like Facebook. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water in partnership with Wavemaker India who co-conceptualized this with COLORS, launches AI technology-driven personalized New Year Greetings, featuring leading stars from COLORS, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal

