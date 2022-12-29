Bank of Baroda launches Foreign Currency Loan against INR Deposits for Corporates from GIFT City

Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks and India's international bank, announced the launch of a new product at its branch in GIFT City – Foreign Currency Loan against INR Deposits of Indian Companies for their Overseas Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures. Bank of Baroda is the first bank to offer this facility at GIFT City. The Bank's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit in GIFT City in Gandhinagar has recently completed five years.

Under the new loan scheme, Bank of Baroda's GIFT City branch provides financial support to Overseas Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures of Indian corporates by leveraging their INR deposits, helping Indian companies meet their cash flow requirements for their international operations and enabling the Bank to increase the bouquet of loan products offered. The Bank already offers Loan against NRE/FCNR Deposits and Loan against Deposits at the IBU.

Established on 24th November, 2017, Bank of Baroda was amongst the early entrants to set up operations in GIFT City, the newly developed offshore banking district in India and an emerging global services hub.

Shri Anuj Bhargava, General Manager, Bank of Baroda, said, ''Bank of Baroda recognizes its GIFT City branch as a strategically important business unit for international business. With operations in 17 countries, we are proud to be India's International Bank, fulfilling the overseas banking requirements of our customers. 'Foreign Currency Loan against INR Deposits' provides Indian companies with an alternative facility to raise funds for their international businesses. The Bank has witnessed rapid growth at GIFT City over the last five years and also has some major expansion plans in the pipeline.'' Bank of Baroda's IFSC Banking Unit is also the first and only bank to provide transaction-based Internet Banking facility in three major foreign currencies i.e. US Dollar, Euro and British Pound Sterling to cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers. The Bank's IFSC Banking Unit provides customers with a range of global solutions, locally: Foreign Currency Accounts for Individuals and Companies; Fixed Deposit in Foreign Currency; External Commercial Borrowing Loans; Trade Finance Facilities; Loans in Foreign Currency / Syndication Loans; Foreign Currency Loans against INR Deposit of Indian Companies for their Overseas Subsidiaries / JVs; Transaction-based Internet Banking facility.

About Bank of Baroda Founded on 20th July 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank's vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

