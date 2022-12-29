Left Menu

DJB vice chairman interacts with Israeli experts on ways to improve sewage system, clear landfills

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 21:11 IST
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday interacted with Israeli experts on ways to improve the sewage system and clear up landfills in the capital.

The Delhi government aims to develop a world class sewer system in the capital and clear up the landfills with the help of latest technology, a statement said.

Israeli experts told Bhardwaj through video conferencing that the latest technology installed in their sewage treatment plants help them reuse up to 95 per cent of their wastewater. The sludge from sewage is used in agriculture, they said. Bhardwaj requested the Israeli experts to provide more information on the technology when the next conference takes place.

The Israeli experts said waste from households and industries in their county is segregated properly at segregation plants, and it is not dumped directly at landfill sites. The organic waste is separated first. Thereafter, items of glass, plastic and aluminium are sorted out at different stages. Bhardwaj said the Israeli waste management system may prove helpful in clearing up all three mountains of garbage -- landfills at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur -- in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

