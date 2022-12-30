China regulators summon fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms

China's transport ministry on Friday summoned fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms over issues such as "arbitrarily adjusting operating rules" and "hidden safety risks", according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The companies summoned included market leader Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit as well as the main players in China's logistic services market, Manbang, Huolala and Kuaigou.

