China regulators summon fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- China
China's transport ministry on Friday summoned fifteen ride-hailing and cargo service firms over issues such as "arbitrarily adjusting operating rules" and "hidden safety risks", according to a statement on the ministry's website.
The companies summoned included market leader Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit as well as the main players in China's logistic services market, Manbang, Huolala and Kuaigou.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier
China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier
WHO chief asks China to share requested data to probe origins of Covid-19
China halts some Taiwanese food imports over ingredients labeling issue
China recalls six diplomats after UK demands to wave immunity