Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has commenced customer deliveries of its first electric scooter VIDA V1.The first electric vehicle of the brand was delivered in Bengaluru.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:59 IST
Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of VIDA V1 electric scooter
Hero MotoCorp Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has commenced customer deliveries of its first electric scooter VIDA V1.

The first electric vehicle of the brand was delivered in Bengaluru. Deliveries in Jaipur and Delhi will follow, the company said in a statement.

''Our vision with VIDA is to establish future oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realise our vision,'' Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said.

In October this year the company had forayed into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of VIDA V1, which comes with removable batteries and three-way charging options.

The electric scooter has a range of 163 km on a single charge with a top speed of 80 km/hr.

It is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1,35,705 and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1,46,880 (effective on-road price Delhi), inclusive of all connected features, portable charger and charging service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

