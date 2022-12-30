Odd News Roundup: In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023; Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Peru, shamans see end of Russia-Ukraine war in 2023

Peace between Russia and Ukraine is on the horizon in the new year - or so predicted a group of shaman and healers in Peru's capital Lima on Wednesday. Atop a hilltop, the shamans, donning traditional Andean attire, welcomed the coming year in a purification ceremony incorporating flowers, incense, a snake, and photos of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment

Coiffeurs across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers, and then handing it over to an NGO that recycles it to protect the environment. The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment, or made into bio-composite bags.

