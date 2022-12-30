Left Menu

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 model powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:09 IST
Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 model powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, this new model was announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16 with a price of KRW 1.89 million.

The original Intel-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 was released back in February. The 8cx Gen 3 was the first 5nm chipset for Windows-on-ARM devices and brought major performance improvements when it launched late last year. In comparison to the Gen 2, it provides +85 per cent multi-core CPU performance, +60 per cent GPU performance, and an NPU with 29 TOPS.

Compared to the Intel version of the same laptop, it is physically the same as the 13.3" model - it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm (2.29lbs, 0.45"). This model is suited for enterprise use because it comes with Windows 11 and adheres to Microsoft's Secured-Core PC requirements, which lock the hardware down to the firmware level. It is the highest level of security provided by Windows.

As per GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will launch in South Korea on January 16 at a price of KRW 1.89 million (which converts to INR 124,000). It's not clear whether it will be available globally and when that might happen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022