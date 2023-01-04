LG Electronics appoints Hong Ju Jeon as MD for India business

South Korean consumer electronics major LG on Wednesday announced the appointment of Hong Ju Jeon as the Managing Director of its India business.

Former managing director of LG Electronics India Young Lak Kim has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and will be joining as Korea Sales & Marketing Head, a company statement said.

Before this, Jeon was in charge of the Gulf region as subsidiary President of LG, it added.

Additionally, he held other senior positions at LG Electronics as managing director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries.

''India is a growing economy and is an interesting market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing a product portfolio that is developed basis the insights of the consumers,'' Jeon said.

LG Electronics India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, was established in January 1997.

It operates in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune.

In FY22, LG Electronics India's total income was Rs 17,171.3 crore.

