OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro get OxygenOS 12 MP3 with December 2022 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 12 MP3 update for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro. This update includes the December 2022 Android security patch and improvements.

This OTA is being released incrementally, with a limited number of users receiving it today and a wider rollout to follow in a few days. To check if the update is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete update changelog:

  • System
    • Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
    • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Communication
    • Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

