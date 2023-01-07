OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro get OxygenOS 12 MP3 with December 2022 security patch

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 12 MP3 update for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro. This update includes the December 2022 Android security patch and improvements.

This OTA is being released incrementally, with a limited number of users receiving it today and a wider rollout to follow in a few days. To check if the update is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance.

