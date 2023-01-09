Left Menu

Google's January 2023 Play system update rolling out with new developer features

09-01-2023
Google has started rolling out the Play system update for January 2023, which comes with new developer features, optimisations, bug fixes and improvements to Play Protect.

Google system updates are available for phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices.

As per the changelog shared by Google on the support page, the January 2023 update brings new features for Google and third-party app developers to support device connectivity-related developer services in their apps. The update also comes with optimisations that allow faster and more reliable downloads and installation.

This update also expands the range of users and use cases supported by the Play Games profile on PCs and smartphones.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Games

  • [Phone, PC] Expanding the range of users and use cases supported by the Play Games profile.

Google Play Store

  • New features to help you discover the Apps & Games that you love.
  • Optimisations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
  • Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
  • Various performance optimisations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Developer services

  • [Phone] New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support device connectivity-related developer services in their apps.

According to the support age, the new features and improvements are available via Google Play services v01.23 and Google Play Store v33.5.

