PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 11:03 IST
Sun Mobility aims to serve 10 lakh vehicles through its battery swapping platform by 2025

Sun Mobility, an energy infrastructure and services provider for electric mobility, on Thursday said it aims to serve 10 lakh vehicles through its platform by 2025.

The company unveiled its SwapX compact battery swapping station at the Auto Expo 2023 here, with an aim to enable individuals to become franchisees as it looks to accelerate expansion of network.

Besides, Sun Mobility also showcased its next generation battery pack S2.1, which has a higher power battery offering 45 per cent more range and interoperability.

''Our aim is to have one million vehicles on our platform,'' SUN Mobility co-founder and chairman Chetan Maini said.

The company, which offers battery swapping service to two- and three-wheelers and small four-wheelers, has already deployed over 240 stations in more than 18 cities in India.

The SwapX and S2.1 smart batteries have been developed indigenously and in-house by SUN Mobility, Maini said.

''It helps us improve network density with S2.1 addressing range anxiety. Soon, users will have access to the new generation of battery packs and SwapX stations across India, he added.

For franchisees, the SwapX station can be easily set up as it only requires a 15-amp socket and up to 6 square feet space, the company said.

