Costa Coffee opens 100th store in India * Costa Coffee, the coffee chain brand owned by Coca-Cola, has opened its 100th store in India, expanding its retail presence across 30 cities here.

Costa Coffee, which is run in partnership with Devyani International, has been focused on expanding its cafe footprint in India, across high streets, malls, and airports, said a statement.

It will continue to expand its retail presence in tier 1 and tier 2 markets in response to consumers seeking innovative coffee experiences and to cater to the overall growing demand for coffee as a category.

Costa Coffee General Manager - India & Emerging Markets Vinay Nair said: ''This milestone demonstrates how the ever-growing community of coffee lovers in India has embraced our handcrafted coffees, like our signature drink - the Flat White.'' *** Dabur's NewU adds 6 new stores * NewU, the beauty retail business of FMCG firm Dabur, on Monday announced the expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of 6 new stores, taking the store network to over 100 outlets.

NewU COO Manish Asthana said: ''NewU is currently present in 40 cities across India, with over 100-plus outlets. We are expanding our retail footprint across India in a strategic manner and plan to double our store count in the next 2 years.'' These stores are a one-stop beauty destination for cosmetics, skin care, hair care, personal grooming and fragrances.

*** Compaq forays into smartwatch segment in India * After smart TVs, US-based tech brand Compaq has now forayed into the growing Indian smart watch market with QWatch, eyeing a share in the growing wearables market.

The company, which is operating in Indian market through a licensing association with Ossify Industries, said its smart watches will be exclusively available on e-retail platform Amazon.

*** IndiaMART CFO Prateek Chandra awarded by ICAI * Online B2B marketplace IndiaMART CFO Prateek Chandra has been awarded as the CA CFO by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Chandra has been awarded in the category of ''emerging corporate and services'' at the ICAI's 16th Awards Ceremony, held at Kolkata.

