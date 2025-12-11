Henrique Braun to Lead Coca-Cola: A New Chapter Begins

Coca-Cola announced Henrique Braun as its upcoming CEO, effective March 31, 2026. Braun, the current chief operating officer, will take over from James Quincey, who will become the executive chairman.

Henrique Braun, 57, brings a wealth of experience to the top position with three decades at Coca-Cola. Prior to being COO, Braun managed operations in Brazil, Latin America, and Asia, and led marketing, innovation, and supply chain initiatives.

As Quincey steps down, he leaves behind a legacy of transformation, adding new billion-dollar brands and breaking into the alcoholic drinks market. However, Coke faces challenges like flat demand in key regions and ingredient scrutiny. The board expresses confidence in Braun to navigate these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)