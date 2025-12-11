Left Menu

Henrique Braun to Lead Coca-Cola: A New Chapter Begins

Coca-Cola has announced that Henrique Braun will become its CEO on March 31, 2026. He succeeds James Quincey, who will transition to executive chairman. Braun, with three decades at Coca-Cola, previously led operations in multiple regions. Quincey, known for his transformative leadership, will stay active in the company.

Updated: 11-12-2025 08:24 IST
Coca-Cola announced Henrique Braun as its upcoming CEO, effective March 31, 2026. Braun, the current chief operating officer, will take over from James Quincey, who will become the executive chairman.

Henrique Braun, 57, brings a wealth of experience to the top position with three decades at Coca-Cola. Prior to being COO, Braun managed operations in Brazil, Latin America, and Asia, and led marketing, innovation, and supply chain initiatives.

As Quincey steps down, he leaves behind a legacy of transformation, adding new billion-dollar brands and breaking into the alcoholic drinks market. However, Coke faces challenges like flat demand in key regions and ingredient scrutiny. The board expresses confidence in Braun to navigate these issues.

