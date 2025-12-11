Left Menu

Coca-Cola Announces Leadership Transition: Henrique Braun to Take Helm as CEO

Coca-Cola has announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Henrique Braun, will become the company's next CEO in March 2026, succeeding current CEO James Quincey, who will transition to executive chairman. Braun, who has a robust history with the company, will lead the company amid evolving market challenges.

Coca-Cola has unveiled plans for a leadership shift, naming Henrique Braun, its Chief Operating Officer, as the successor to current CEO James Quincey. Braun will assume the CEO role on March 31, 2026, while Quincey will become executive chairman.

With three decades at Coca-Cola, Braun has extensive experience in regions such as Brazil, Latin America, and Greater China. He has played key roles in supply chain management, marketing, and innovation.

Quincey's tenure saw significant brand expansion and market diversification, including the introduction of alcoholic beverages. Now, Coca-Cola faces the challenge of addressing sluggish demand and ingredient scrutiny as it prepares for Braun's leadership.

