Coca-Cola Announces Leadership Transition: Henrique Braun to Take Helm as CEO

Coca-Cola has unveiled plans for a leadership shift, naming Henrique Braun, its Chief Operating Officer, as the successor to current CEO James Quincey. Braun will assume the CEO role on March 31, 2026, while Quincey will become executive chairman.

With three decades at Coca-Cola, Braun has extensive experience in regions such as Brazil, Latin America, and Greater China. He has played key roles in supply chain management, marketing, and innovation.

Quincey's tenure saw significant brand expansion and market diversification, including the introduction of alcoholic beverages. Now, Coca-Cola faces the challenge of addressing sluggish demand and ingredient scrutiny as it prepares for Braun's leadership.