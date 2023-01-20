Left Menu

Google vows to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android decision

"We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 08:40 IST
Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the U.S. firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictions on device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.

On Thursday, Google lost a challenge in the Supreme Court to block the directives, getting seven days to comply. "We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday's decision," Google said, adding that it would continue pursue its legal challenge to the Android decision.

