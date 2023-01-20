Left Menu

Airtel's 5G services now live in Odisha's Puri

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 20-01-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 12:27 IST
Airtel's 5G services now live in Odisha's Puri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel launched its ultrafast 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela. Now the telco is rolling out Airtel 5G Plus services in Puri, a city in Odisha.

Airtel's 5G services are currently available in select locations including Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, Chakratirtha Road in Puri.

With Airtel 5G Plus, users can enjoy faster speeds - upto 20-30 times faster than 4G, better coverage, and more reliable connections. It also allows superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be gradually made available to customers as the company continues to build its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023