Airtel's 5G services now live in Odisha's Puri

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel launched its ultrafast 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela. Now the telco is rolling out Airtel 5G Plus services in Puri, a city in Odisha.

Airtel's 5G services are currently available in select locations including Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, Chakratirtha Road in Puri.

With Airtel 5G Plus, users can enjoy faster speeds - upto 20-30 times faster than 4G, better coverage, and more reliable connections. It also allows superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be gradually made available to customers as the company continues to build its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.