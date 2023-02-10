Left Menu

Mexico child advocates seek crackdown on misleading social media influencers

"Expecting self-regulation from the companies has not worked," she said. The 2022 study "Influencer junk food," conducted by Mexico-based consumer advocates Tec-Check and El Poder del Consumidor, documented ad campaigns by eight large companies that have hired influencers to sponsor unhealthy food on social media, pushing misleading and harmful ads in those largely unregulated spaces.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 02:48 IST
Mexico child advocates seek crackdown on misleading social media influencers

Consumer and child protection advocates in Mexico mobilized this week to push for the government to enact rules preventing popular online influencers and corporations from targeting kids with misleading social media hype for junk food and other products.

Campaigns led by influencers promoting junk food and other unhealthy products drew the most fire from campaigners organizing under the slogan "Influencer Law Now." Advocates called for tighter Mexican laws governing advertising on fast-growing digital platforms targeting children, an especially susceptible group. "We need more protection for citizens and children," said Clara Luz Alvarez, a telecommunications expert at Mexico City's Panamerican University, arguing that tighter rules in Mexico should include a required common label to flag all content that is advertising.

One in three Mexican children between ages 6 and 19 are overweight or obese, according to recent UNICEF data. Consumer advocates say social media personalities play an outsized role in food, drink and fashion choices made by hyper-connected youth who spend a lot of time on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. "The risks of not having legislation in place is that children and adolescents are very vulnerable and would be much more exposed to very aggressive marketing techniques and strategies," said Fiorella Espinosa, who develops nutrition studies at UNICEF's Mexico headquarters.

Espinosa wants stronger regulations, possibly including a ban on advertising for products that already carry mandatory labels warning of excessive sugars, calories or saturated fats. She said regulations are preferable to expecting profit-maximizing social media platforms to police themselves. "Expecting self-regulation from the companies has not worked," she said.

The 2022 study "Influencer junk food," conducted by Mexico-based consumer advocates Tec-Check and El Poder del Consumidor, documented ad campaigns by eight large companies that have hired influencers to sponsor unhealthy food on social media, pushing misleading and harmful ads in those largely unregulated spaces. "Influencers nowadays promote any kind of advertising and disguise it as a personal recommendation," said Tec-Check co-founder Fiorentina Garcia at an event presenting the study findings on Tuesday.

The study focused on social media ad campaigns on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok by top companies including Nestle and Coca-Cola. Representatives for Nestle and Coca-Cola in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pair of global food and beverage makers, plus others, have opposed in court the Mexican government's 2020 labelling law that obliges them to prominently display the unhealthy characteristics of their products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023