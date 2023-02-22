New Samsung Bixby updates bring several new features and improvements

Samsung is rolling out new updates to its Bixby voice assistant to improve the performance and capabilities of the intelligent assistant and provide users with greater options for control.

This latest update brings several new features and improvements that Samsung says will allow users to customize their user experience further, including the recent availability of Bixby Text Call in English. Now, you can respond to calls from anywhere by simply typing a message in English, which the smart assistant will convert to audio and communicate to the caller directly on your behalf.

Bixby Text Call is available on selective Samsung Galaxy models including S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. It is compatible with phones running One UI 4.1.1 or above for Korean and phones with One UI 5.1 or above for English.

In addition, you can now customize Bixby Text Call voice. You can record different sentences for Bixby to analyze and create an AI-generated copy of your voice and tone using the new Bixby Custom Voice Creator app, which is available on selective models including Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

With this update, Bixby now supports changes to the Custom wake-up phrase within settings as well, adding a new option to create a personalized wake-up phrase. It is currently available on select models including Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

Next up, Samsung's Bixby can now better understand users' intent and process follow-up requests by understanding context and associating words used in previous interactions.

Lastly, Samsung has expanded Bixby's on-device AI support, the availability of which may vary by market and model. You can run key commands entirely offline, such as setting a timer, taking a screenshot or turning on the flashlight.

"Today, we introduce updates to build a more intelligent interface that is proactive and adaptive, giving people greater control over their mobile experience," said YoungJip Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Artificial Intelligence Team in Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.