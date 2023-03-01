Left Menu

HGS completes acquisition of TekLink International for USD 58.8 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 13:27 IST
HGS completes acquisition of TekLink International for USD 58.8 mn
  • Country:
  • India

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TekLink International for USD 58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other agreed adjustments.

HGS is a provider of solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management and digital media services.

TekLink International Inc, on the other hand, is a full-service financial planning and analytics service provider to over 60 clients across multiple industries, including consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and distribution, utilities, and high tech.

In a release, HGS said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TekLink ''for USD 58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other customary and agreed adjustments''.

Headquartered in the US, TekLink has presence in Europe and delivery centers in Hyderabad and Indore in India.

''The acquisition will strengthen HGS' digital solutions business by adding enhanced expertise in building data platforms, analytics, and financial planning,'' the release said.

It will also add complementary digital workforce bench strength, with 275 technology and implementation professionals joining HGS as part of the deal.

HGS' digital solutions business employs over 750 core technology and digital marketing experts, primarily across the US and India, who are transforming CX for brands, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023