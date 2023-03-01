HGS completes acquisition of TekLink International for USD 58.8 mn

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TekLink International for USD 58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other agreed adjustments.

HGS is a provider of solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management and digital media services.

TekLink International Inc, on the other hand, is a full-service financial planning and analytics service provider to over 60 clients across multiple industries, including consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and distribution, utilities, and high tech.

In a release, HGS said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TekLink ''for USD 58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other customary and agreed adjustments''.

Headquartered in the US, TekLink has presence in Europe and delivery centers in Hyderabad and Indore in India.

''The acquisition will strengthen HGS' digital solutions business by adding enhanced expertise in building data platforms, analytics, and financial planning,'' the release said.

It will also add complementary digital workforce bench strength, with 275 technology and implementation professionals joining HGS as part of the deal.

HGS' digital solutions business employs over 750 core technology and digital marketing experts, primarily across the US and India, who are transforming CX for brands, the release added.

