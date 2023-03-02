CIPLA CONTINUES ITS MISSION TO IMPROVE ASTHMA AWARENESS WITH #INHALERSHAINSAHI CAMPAIGN

Cipla's latest phase of its largest patient awareness campaign, Berok Zindagi, reached an audience of nearly 20+ crores across its various engagement activities. Championed by the #InhalersHainSahi film, and further extended through social media, the campaign focused on increasing awareness about inhalers as a safe and effective[2] mode of treatment for people with asthma. Amplified through a digital first approach, the campaign reiterated the company's efforts to raise awareness about asthma through channels that inform, educate, and enhance doctor-patient communication.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4s1INcIwtk With a goal of driving patient-centred, impact-focused initiatives, Cipla conducted a consumer awareness study to understand the current state of asthma awareness and inhaler acceptance in the country. Key findings from the study included that, 36% of individuals still do not accept inhalers as an effective way to manage asthma, and 40% of parents still believe that inhalers are not suitable for children[1]. This only inspires the company to further enhance its patient awareness initiatives to help asthmatics across the country better understand and take control of their condition.

Dr Vikas Gupta, India RX Head, Cipla said, ''We're happy to see our latest film reach such a vast audience - traversing the boundaries of language and geography. This encourages us to continue building on our efforts to increase awareness about asthma and inhalers, by addressing myths as well as stigma, thereby empowering asthmatics to live a life, truly berok (unstoppable). Even though inhalation therapy is the recommended treatment for asthma management[3], myths about inhalers ranging from side-effects, addictiveness, and even social stigma have plagued the effective management of the disease[4],[5]. Tackling these barriers by educating the masses and sparking social conversations – Cipla has driven this patient-centric mission through the #BerokZindagi campaign,'' he added.

The study highlighted the current state of behavioural and perceptual barriers to the acceptance of inhalation therapy. Conducted with a sample size of 2400+ asthmatics and caregivers covering current inhaler user, lapsers and rejectors, across six non-metro cities in the country, other key findings included[1] – • While 53% of the total respondents believe that inhalers have a low dose, 37% still don't believe that inhalers are safe for managing asthma.

• 40% of respondents who are caregivers of children with breathing problems believe that inhalers aren't safe for managing asthma, suitable for children or even the right treatment for asthma.

• Amongst lapsers i.e., those who used inhaler for a short period of time but abruptly stopped - 35% of the respondents attributed social stigma as the reason for discontinuation.

• 36% of respondents who have never tried to use an inhaler i.e., rejectors, believed that inhalers were to be used only in case of severe asthma or during an attack.

For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn. [1] ''Cipla claim based on research conducted by NielsenIQ, [in the month of Oct'22-Dec'22, among 758 Inhaler Users in Kanpur (n=133), Howrah (n=124), Vijayawada (n=137), Pune (n=125), Surat (n=118), Coimbatore (n=121) who are Adults (male/female) in the age group of 25-34 years from NCCS A/B who have been suffering from breathing problems in the last 6 months, who used inhaler in past 1 month for more than a week or Adults (male/female) from NCCS A/B who take care of kids aged 5-15 years who have been suffering from breathing problems in the last 6 months, who used inhaler in past 1 month for more than a week. Among 935 Inhaler Lapsers in Kanpur (n=139), Howrah (n=155), Vijayawada (n=174), Pune (n=121), Surat (n=131), Coimbatore (n=215) who are Adults (male/female) in the age group of 25-34 years from NCCS A/B who have been suffering from breathing problems in the last 6 months, who used inhaler for more than a week but lapsed or Adults (male/female) from NCCS A/B who take care of kids aged 5-15 years who have been suffering from breathing problems in the last 6 months, who used inhaler for more than a week but lapsed. Among 775 Inhaler Rejectors in Kanpur (n=120), Howrah (n=136), Vijayawada (n=128), Pune (n=131), Surat (n=132), Coimbatore (n=128)]'' [2] Ref: Indian J Allergy Asthma Immunol 2003; 17 (2): 85 – 87, International Journal of Medicine and Public Health 2013; 3(2);159-162, Lung India 1994; 12(1); 25-26, Drugs 1989; 38: 77-122, Respiration 1983; 44: 439-443 [3] Scichilone, Nicola. ''Asthma control: the right inhaler for the right patient.'' Advances in therapy vol. 32,4 (2015): 285-92. doi:10.1007/s12325-015-0201-9 [4] Hui, Rex Wan Hin. ''Inhaled corticosteroid-phobia and childhood asthma: Current understanding and management implications.'' Paediatric respiratory reviews vol. 33 (2020): 62-66. doi: 10.1016/j.prrv.2019.03.009 [5] Dhar, R, Ip, M, Kulkarni, T, et al. Challenges faced in managing adult asthma: A perspective from Asian countries. Respirology. 2020; 25: 1235– 1242. https://doi.org/10.1111/resp.13935

