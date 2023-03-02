Russia won't be first to test nuclear device - deputy FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia would not be the first country to test a nuclear device, following Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

Speaking at a disarmament conference in Geneva, Ryabkov said that Moscow would not carry out tests if Washington also refrained, but that Russia still had to prepare for the worst.

