Russia won't be first to test nuclear device - deputy FM
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:02 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia would not be the first country to test a nuclear device, following Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.
Speaking at a disarmament conference in Geneva, Ryabkov said that Moscow would not carry out tests if Washington also refrained, but that Russia still had to prepare for the worst.
