U.S. State Dept spokesperson Price to step down this month -NBC

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price will step down this month to take up a policy position reporting directly to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a NBC News reporter wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, citing a statement from Price.

"On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from (Blinken's) counsel, as have so many members of the Department," the statement said. "Fortunately, I'll be able to continue to do that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)