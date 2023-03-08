Left Menu

U.S. State Dept spokesperson Price to step down this month -NBC

Updated: 08-03-2023 03:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 03:27 IST
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price will step down this month to take up a policy position reporting directly to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a NBC News reporter wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, citing a statement from Price.

"On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from (Blinken's) counsel, as have so many members of the Department," the statement said. "Fortunately, I'll be able to continue to do that."

