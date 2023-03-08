Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 8

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:12 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rail union calls off part of strike action after improved pay offer - EU tells Elon Musk to hire more staff to moderate Twitter

- Plans for UK investment zones set to be scaled back in Budget - Closure of HMRC unit puts 5 bln pounds of taxpayers' money at risk, warn MPs

Overview - British trade union RMT said on Tuesday it had suspended all strike action on Network Rail following a new offer from the employer which it will put to vote.

- The European Union has asked Elon Musk to hire more human moderators and fact-checkers at Twitter as he plans to use more volunteers and artificial intelligence to moderate the social media platform. - The UK budget will only approve a handful of investment zones based mostly around UK universities in next week's budget, much less than what was previously envisaged under Liz Truss' government.

- The UK tax authority's decision to close its task force which focused on recouping fraudulent and faulty claims made on the government's COVID-19 support schemes is putting at risk up to 5.1 billion pounds ($6.03 billion) of taxpayers' money, according to report by British MPs. ($1 = 0.8453 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023