PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rail union calls off part of strike action after improved pay offer - EU tells Elon Musk to hire more staff to moderate Twitter

- Plans for UK investment zones set to be scaled back in Budget - Closure of HMRC unit puts 5 bln pounds of taxpayers' money at risk, warn MPs

Overview - British trade union RMT said on Tuesday it had suspended all strike action on Network Rail following a new offer from the employer which it will put to vote.

- The European Union has asked Elon Musk to hire more human moderators and fact-checkers at Twitter as he plans to use more volunteers and artificial intelligence to moderate the social media platform. - The UK budget will only approve a handful of investment zones based mostly around UK universities in next week's budget, much less than what was previously envisaged under Liz Truss' government.

- The UK tax authority's decision to close its task force which focused on recouping fraudulent and faulty claims made on the government's COVID-19 support schemes is putting at risk up to 5.1 billion pounds ($6.03 billion) of taxpayers' money, according to report by British MPs. ($1 = 0.8453 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)