Samsung denies report claiming development of in-house CPU cores

After an earlier report from South Korea claimed that Samsung is restarting its own high-end CPU core development unit and will have custom processor cores by 2027, company representatives have refuted it, reported GSM Arena, a tech news-related website.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

After an earlier report from South Korea claimed that Samsung is restarting its own high-end CPU core development unit and will have custom processor cores by 2027, company representatives have refuted it, reported GSM Arena, a tech news-related website. According to the outlet, representatives from Samsung stated, "A recent media report that Samsung has established an internal team dedicated to CPU core development is not true. Contrary to the news, we have long had multiple internal teams responsible for CPU development and optimization while constantly recruiting global talents from relevant fields."

The statement also said that Samsung will continue to collaborate with Arm to use its stock CPU cores in future devices, despite the fact that the British semiconductor maker has prohibited OEMs from making modifications to core designs. As per GSM Arena, the limitation will apply to all chips used by Samsung for its Galaxy smartphones - in-house Exynos, Qualcomm's Snapdragon or Dimensity and Helio by Mediatek.

The earlier report that has been dismissed had claimed that the CPU cores would have been ARM-based initially for a 2025 launch and later by 2027, Samsung would create cores without borrowing ARM designs. All this stemmed from Samsung having really attempted this with a committed team in Austin, Texas. The project was known as Project Mongoose because, as it turns out, a mongoose is a snake-eating animal and a krait is a type of viper, and Qualcomm's cores are known as Krait.

The Mongoose cores did function well; however, because of issues with heat generation and power efficiency, the project was abandoned in 2019, according to GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

