Meta's Instagram back up after brief global outage

The website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. As Instagram was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 1,000 in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Meta Platform's Instagram was back up for most users after a global outage, the photo-sharing platform said on Thursday, adding that an hours-long technical issue has been resolved.

"Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible," Instagram said in a tweet. Downdetector, which tracks outages, reported more than 53,000 incidents of users unable to access Instagram at the peak of the outage.

As Instagram was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 1,000 in the United States. Reports of issues came down to less than 100 reports in the UK, India, Japan and Australia, the outage-tracking website showed.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

