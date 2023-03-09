Left Menu

Ukrainian president says Russia 'won't avoid responsibility' for attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Thursday and said Moscow "won't avoid responsibility". In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 Ukrainian regions had been hit in the latest attacks overnight. "The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said.

09-03-2023
