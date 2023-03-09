Left Menu

Dutch export rules limit China downside for ASML but questions remain

Schrienmacher's remarks highlight that, while a plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make its own cutting edge chips, serious questions remain for ASML and its Chinese customers. ASML has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of equipment in China since 2014.

The Dutch government is still working out important details of a plan to impose new export restrictions on computer chip technology - including which of the machines ASML Holding NV has already sold to Chinese customers it will be allowed to maintain.

"Those details still need to be worked out," Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher told reporters on Thursday in Stockholm. Schrienmacher's remarks highlight that, while a plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make its own cutting edge chips, serious questions remain for ASML and its Chinese customers.

ASML has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of equipment in China since 2014. ($1 = 0.9457 euros)

