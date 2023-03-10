Teleperformance India receives ISO certifications for effective Health & Safety Management, and Environmental Management practices

In line with their commitment to being a Force of Good and creating a safe workplace for all, Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announces it has been awarded the ISO 45001:2018 certification for 37 of its offices, and the 14001:2015 certification for 15 offices in India.

ISO 45001, also known as the Occupational Health and Safety Management System Certification, is the world's first International Standard for occupational health and safety (OHS). Verifying that Teleperformance in India is promoting a safe and healthy working environment which aims to reduce injury and illness, the certificate highlights the company's commitment to the safety and wellbeing of their employees. The company is also applauded globally for effective environment management practices.

Teleperformance India is the group's largest multicultural team of 90,000 employees, and the company has been 10 times Great Place To Work® certified in India. Teleperformance supports its people through its commitment to foster a culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and by providing an exceptional experience to its employees and clients whilst maintaining a unique approach to hybrid working.

Anish Mukker, Chief Executive Officer - Teleperformance India, highlights the significance of this achievement for the company, ''Our people and the environment around us have always been a top priority of our business. Being awarded with these ISO certifications means that we have continuously succeeded in creating safe and happy workplaces for our employees to deliver exceptional services to our clients. With a 'High-Tech, High-Touch' approach, we are ready to take the next leap in cultivating long-term, meaningful relations with our employees, clients, prospects and all stakeholders.'' The ISO certifications highlight Teleperformance's unwavering commitment to promoting a safe, positive and productive working atmosphere. The company has launched numerous sites across India over the past year, incorporating the latest technology and creative ideas into them that are instrumental in providing a unique office experience.

This includes sites with an Olympic themed floor and a cricket pitch for employees in Mohali, and modern amenities such as a gym, pool tables, a library, 24X7 cafeteria, outdoor and green spaces for Yoga and other activities in sites like Mumbai, Gurgaon and others, to provide employees with a space to unwind, recharge and create exceptional experiences for the end-customer.

The ISO 14001, known as the Environmental Management System, provides a systematic framework for integrating environmental management practices through supporting environmental protection efforts. The certification demonstrates Teleperformance India's continued efforts towards sustainability and reducing their environmental impact.

With CSR efforts as an essential part of their DNA, Teleperformance is dedicated to making the world a better place by giving back to the communities in which they operate in. Under Teleperformance's unique 'Citizens of the Planet' (COTP) initiative, a number of projects are ongoing in India, such as the conservation missions for effective abatement of pollution, which includes the rejuvenation of the River Ganga, and responsible recycling of e-waste.

Vinod Mehta, Chief Human Resources Officer – Teleperformance India, adds, ''As a people-first company, we are committed to creating not just safe and compliant spaces for our people, but also give them an environment to thrive in and give back to the community. These certifications are a testimony for the same and keeps inspiring us to do better and continue to be a Force of Good.'' The two certifications were awarded to Teleperformance India following the successful completion of a rigorous assessment by a third-party, independent audit.

Sandeep Vig, National Head Sales-Business Assurance at Intertek India Pvt Ltd, a leading industry firm in delivering total quality assurance expertise, comments, ''Teleperformance in India is doing a commendable job in implementing effective Occupational Health and Safety Management System and focusing on Environmental Management practices. The sites reflect the company's commitment to the safety and well-being of their people and reducing their impact on the environment through innovative leadership in meeting social accountability standards, reducing cost, and minimizing health, safety, and security risks.'' About Teleperformance India Teleperformance in India has been a trusted market leader for over 20+ years in providing outsourced Digital Integrated Business Services. It serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries for One Office support and end-to-end digital solutions including Customer Experience Management, Back-Office Services and Transformation Solutions.

With 90,000 employees serving 200+ clients from 20+ countries in 22 languages, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance Group's global workforce of 410,000+ employees, and is the largest multicultural team providing digitally powered integrated business services.

For more information: www.teleperformance.in

