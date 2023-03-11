Conekt Gadgets Launches Rhythm - Stylish Audio Sunglasses with Built-in Speakers and Microphone

Hyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir) Hyderabad-based tech company, Conekt Gadgets, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Rhythm - audio sunglasses that combine style with functionality. With Rhythm, you can enjoy polarized sun protection while also answering phone calls, talking, listening to music, and more. ''We're thrilled to introduce a product that is both unique and innovative,'' said Pradeep Yerraguntla, Co-founder of Conekt Gadgets. ''Rhythm offers a seamless audio experience while also being a stylish accessory that can be worn in any setting.'' Rhythm comes with a built-in microphone and speakers, allowing you to easily switch between your music and incoming calls. It also has easy-to-use controls, so you can adjust the volume, skip tracks, and activate voice commands without ever taking off the sunglasses. Additionally, Rhythm features Bluetooth version 5.0, ensuring a stable and fast connection to your device. Rhythm is also ultra-lightweight, weighing just 38 gm, making it comfortable to wear for extended periods. It has a 120mAh battery that provides up to four hours of playback time and can be charged via the convenient Type-C charging interface. Additionally, Rhythm is equipped with an advanced JL chip, ensuring high-quality audio performance. Within three days of launch, Conekt Gadgets sold 20,000 units of Rhythm, making it a huge success. ''We're overwhelmed by the positive response to Rhythm,'' said Pradeep Yerraguntla. ''It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we're grateful to our customers for their support.'' With this huge success, Conekt Gadgets is planning to launch five more models and has set a target of 500,000 units for the next quarter. At its regular price of Rs. 6,999, Rhythm is a great value, but as a special launch offer, Conekt Gadgets is making it available for only Rs. 1,999. ''We wanted to make it easy for everyone to try out this amazing product,'' said Pradeep Yerraguntla. Rhythm is the latest addition to Conekt Gadgets' growing line of innovative products. With a commitment to creating technology that is both aspirational and functional, Conekt Gadgets continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. About Conekt Gadgets LLP Conekt Gadgets LLP is a Hyderabad-based consumer electronics company that designs and manufactures innovative products for people who demand high-quality technology and style. Founded in 2018, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the Indian market, with a range of products that includes smartwatches, soundbars, earphones, charging cables, power banks, and more. For more information about Conekt Gadgets and its products, please visit www.conekt.in.

