Left Menu

Cricket-India post 571 in Ahmedabad test v Australia

India posted 571 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 480 to claim a 91-run lead in the fourth and final test on Sunday. For India, who lead the series 2-1, Shreyas Iyer could not bat because of back pain.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 16:44 IST
Cricket-India post 571 in Ahmedabad test v Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India posted 571 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 480 to claim a 91-run lead in the fourth and final test on Sunday. Virat Kohli top-scored for the home side with a mammoth 186 while opener Shubman Gill (128) also smashed a hundred.

Spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy claimed three wickets apiece for Australia. For India, who lead the series 2-1, Shreyas Iyer could not bat because of back pain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023