Cricket-India post 571 in Ahmedabad test v Australia

India posted 571 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 480 to claim a 91-run lead in the fourth and final test on Sunday. Virat Kohli top-scored for the home side with a mammoth 186 while opener Shubman Gill (128) also smashed a hundred.

Spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy claimed three wickets apiece for Australia. For India, who lead the series 2-1, Shreyas Iyer could not bat because of back pain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)