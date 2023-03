BRIEF-Trueusd Says Truecoin Paused TUSD Minting & Redemption For Small Number Of Signature Bank Users

* TRUEUSD SAYS TRUECOIN PAUSED TUSD MINTING & REDEMPTION FOR SMALL NUMBER OF SIGNATURE BANK USERS

* TRUEUSD SAYS MINTING & REDEMPTION CONTINUES UNAFFECTED ACROSS THE REST OF OUR BANKING NETWORK * TRUEUSD SAYS A PORTION OF OUR FIAT U.S. DOLLAR FUNDS WERE HELD AT SIGNATURE BANK, WHICH IS NOW FULLY BACKSTOPPED BY THE U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE Source text: bit.ly/3YH7f16 Further company coverage:

