Left Menu

Magicbricks introduces AI-powered tool project market scanner to help builders, brokers in sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:43 IST
Magicbricks introduces AI-powered tool project market scanner to help builders, brokers in sales
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate portal Magicbricks has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) based marketing solution project market scanner that will enable developers and brokers sell properties faster.

In a statement, Magicbricks said it has launched AI-powered marketing solution tool 'Project Market Scanner (PMS)' for developers and real estate agents. The tool matches buyers with the right properties in real-time.

The PMS tool will help developers access relevant and high intent homebuyers by using sophisticated algorithms and data analytics to personalise and automate search results, increasing reach by up to 65 per cent.

The tool acts as a reach maximiser, predicting results based on customers and previous search history, so that each project reaches its maximum response generation capacity.

It also takes into account buyers' preferences for specific property attributes and optimises images that they are most likely to respond to.

''This can lead up to 82 per cent increase in lead-to-impression ratio and helps close the gap between what buyers expect and the projects activated on the portal offer, creating a win-win situation for both,'' the company said in a statement.

Magicbricks.com is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet, the digital arm of The Times of India Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023